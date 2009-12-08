Juki HQ moves to Tama City

Juki Corporation has completed its new headquarters and research and development (R&D) located in Tama-shi, Tokyo.

The expanded facilities combine the company’s headquarters and R&D functions to speed process development, enhance operational efficiency and strengthen its global presence.



Juki began construction of the two office buildings in Tama City, Tokyo in April 2008 and expects to move into them this month. The buildings, designed by Nihon Sekkei, Inc. and constructed by Nishimatsu Construction Co., Ltd., will accommodate 800 employees from Juki and five group companies. The east building consists of the headquarters as well as the planning and sales departments. In this facility, there is a showroom for SMT pick-and-place systems. The west building, which is four stories, houses the R&D department.



Juki has five bases (four domestic and one overseas) for R&D. The Juki Central Research and Development Laboratory, previously located in Setagaya-ku, Tokyo, was the core base for R&D functions. Because it was located far from the headquarters, the company’s operations were becoming inefficient. As a result, Juki has set up the new office buildings as a group consisting of the headquarters, sales and administration departments in order to improve both development and operational efficiencies.