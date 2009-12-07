Siplace names sales partner in Turkey

To expand its sales and service activities in Turkey, the Siplace team has selected C3Teknoloji, based in Ankara. C3Teknoloji has worked closely with a wide range of regional electronics manufacturers.

C3Teknoloji’s top executives Necdet Özyönüm and Halil Erdogan bring many years of expertise in the electronics industry to their respective positions. With locations in Ankara and Istanbul, C3Teknoloji will be able to keep in close contact with local SIPLACE customers.Ralph Pötter, who is in charge of Global Siplace Sales, was very pleased with the selection: “We view Turkey as a future growth market and are convinced to have found in C3Teknoloji the right partner for significantly increasing our activities in Turkey. We are confident that our current Siplace users in the country will be pleased as well, because with such a strong partner we will be able to meet their requirements even better than before.”C3Teknologji general managers Halil Erdogan and Necdet Özyönüm added: “We are the experts for the Turkish market with extremely good relationships and know-how in electronics production. We are confident that together with the Siplace team we will be a very successful full-range provider of hardware, software and services in the Turkish market."Ralp Pötter, head of Global SIPLACE Sales, and Halil Erdogan and Necdet Özyönüm, general managers of C3Teknoloji, at the Productronica 2009.