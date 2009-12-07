Flextronics with new orders from HP

The EMS-giant is said to have received netbook orders from HP for 2010.

Flextronics is said to have landed manufacturing orders for 2 million HP netbooks for 2010, reports DigiTimes. The manufacturing quote is rumoured to be considerably lower that that of other competitors, which could result in pressure and price reductions from other Tier-I manufacturers as well as component suppliers, the report continues.