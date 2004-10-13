Passive Intermodulation Analyzer

138 to 512 MHz Passive Intermodulation Analyzer suitable for worldwide component qualification.

Summitek, provider of solutions for the measurement of passive intermodulation (PIM) and a member of the Smiths Interconnect group of companies, has introduced its latest SI-400C PIM analyzer covering the frequency band from 138 to 512MHz.



As countries expand into the lower frequency bands for wireless communication and data transmission, while simultaneously upgrading existing networks with modern digital radios - particularly for emergency services - they are making extensive use of the VHF and UHF portions of the spectrum. The combination of the inevitable RF congestion in these bands and the critical nature of these services means that there is increasing concern about the potential for interference.



Such interference is due to a variety of causes, including passive intermodulation. For this reason, all passive components in the high power transmission path of the network, including filters, antennas, cable assemblies, couplers and lightening protectors, should be tested for acceptable levels of passive intermodulation as a part of the manufacturing process.



The SI-400C is appropriate for qualifying components used in emergency services, such as Homeland Security applications in the USA, and TETRA in Europe and S America. It is also suitable for use in testing components used in CDMA450 networks.



The SI-400C is fully automated using the Summitek Instruments Passive IM Virtual Front Panel software.