UK Government tries to save Ericsson jobs

The UK Government plans to hold further talks with Swedish Telecom giant Ericsson convincing it not to go ahead with its plans of closing down a unit in Coventry.

Ericsson has 700 employees at the facility which relocated four months ago. The UK Business minister Pat McFadden has pledged to make Ericsson management further aware of government incentives not to pull out of the UK, Coventry Telegraph reported.