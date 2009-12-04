Ucamco appoints sales agent for Central USA

Ucamco - former Barco ETS - , has appointed Yessa & Company as sales agent for the states of Illinois, Wisconsin, Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Texas and Kentucky.

Yessa & Company will sell the full range of Ucamco's products, the SilverWriter and Calibr8tor series of laser photoplotters, as well as the Ucam family of software, the Integrtor PCB sales solution and SmartPlate Ucamco’s new software.