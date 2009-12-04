Avnet Embedded’s new structure offers for French Customers

Avnet Embedded new structure resulting from the integration of Abacus Embedded, part of the Abacus Group that Avnet acquired earlier this year.

Axess Technology, a French distributor of embedded products and solutions that was part of Abacus Embedded, now operates under the Avnet Embedded umbrella. The new structure offers Axess customers a larger product range as well as product labs and integration services. In France, Axess Technology brand remains unchanged.