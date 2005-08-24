STS appoints new CEO

UK Based Surface Technology Systems plc (STS) announced the appointment of Mr. John Saunders as Chief Executive Officer, effective 1 September 2005.

Mr. Saunders, currently Finance Director of STS, joined the company from Atlantic Technology (UK) Limited in April 2005. He takes over from Executive Vice Chairman, Mr. Mutsuo Mukuda, who is retiring from the Company at the age of 65.



Mr. Mukuda moved to STS from its major shareholder, Sumitomo Precision Products of Japan (SPP), in October 2003. Under his leadership, the company has moved forwards with an aggressive product development strategy, and many positive changes have been implemented, most recently the successful development and delivery of STS' new Pegasus silicon etch system to the market.



STS announced a number of additional senior management changes, also effective 1 September 2005. Assisting Mr. Saunders in his new role will be Dr. Leslie Lea, who joins the STS board as Deputy Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Lea brings a wealth of experience of STS products and markets to the Board and will be a valuable partner to Mr. Saunders. Joining STS in 1996 Dr. Lea has managed the Research and Technology group where he was instrumental in the development of the Pegasus system. Also joining the board are Dr. David Haynes, as Sales and Marketing Director, and Dr. Tudor Thomas, as Operations Director. Both have been acting in their respective roles for the previous 18 months.



(L-R) Top : David Haynes, Andrew Chambers, Tudor Thomas Bottom : John Saunders, Leslie Lea.