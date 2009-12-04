Foxconn rumoured to eye Sony's LCD plant in Spain

Foxconn recently acquired 90% of the shares in Sony Baja California (evertiq reported) and certain manufacturing assets related to Sony Baja California's Tijuana production site in Mexico. Rumours have it that the EMS-giant is also interested in acquiring Sony's LCD plant in Spain.

If Foxconn acquires Sony`s plant in Spain, the company will be able to maintain a 30% business growth and keep its position as the largest global EMS-provider, according to Cens. As evertiq reported earlier this week, Foxconn will acquire Dell's manufacturing facility in Łódź, Poland for an undisclosed sum. The deal is expected to be completed in the second half of 2010.



