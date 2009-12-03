Electronics Production | December 03, 2009
Chart: Dominance in European EMS Industry
The huge production in Eastern European countries is dominated by large companies most of which belong to global EMS companies. In Western Europe, medium sized and small, local companies dominate the EMS scene. Sweden is an exception with large, local players.
The chart depicts on the x-axis the percentage of each country’s total EMS turnover produced by large EMS providers with turnover >50 MEUR. Along the y-axis is shown the percentage of each country’s total EMS turnover produced by global EMS providers. The area of the bubbles indicates the total EMS turnover by country.
The chart is simplified by not depicting all European countries.
Global EMS companies’ dominance
The Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland attracted global EMS providers and successfully made them invest in their countries. The Klaus Pildal Management has identified 7 global players dominating the EMS industry in The Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland where they account for between 74 and 95% of turnover.
In Western Europe, small and medium sized local companies dominate, and the global players account for between 4 and 23% of total turnover only.
Germany’s large EMS companies account for 44% of total German production, which amounts to 5.033 MEUR in 2008. Global EMS providers operating in Germany account for 4% only. Sweden is quite different with few large local companies accounting for 65% of total Swedish production and global players accounting for 10% of total.
France ranks second among the high-cost countries. There are many medium sized and small companies and the large ones account for just 37% of the total French EMS production. Global EMS providers account for 14% of total, according to Klaus Pildal Management.
The Czech Republic ranks second after Germany in terms of total turnover in the EMS industry. However, the total number of employees is much lower, and Czech EMS providers employ fewer people than their Swedish colleagues.
Apparently, the local European EMS companies are cleverly adapting to the local market conditions, as the global players leave the high-cost countries and focus on low-cost countries. It should be noted, though, that EMS companies in some countries, notably Sweden, employ an increasing share of their workforce in low-cost countries, according to Klaus Pildal Management.
The chart is simplified by not depicting all European countries.
Global EMS companies’ dominance
The Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland attracted global EMS providers and successfully made them invest in their countries. The Klaus Pildal Management has identified 7 global players dominating the EMS industry in The Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland where they account for between 74 and 95% of turnover.
In Western Europe, small and medium sized local companies dominate, and the global players account for between 4 and 23% of total turnover only.
Germany’s large EMS companies account for 44% of total German production, which amounts to 5.033 MEUR in 2008. Global EMS providers operating in Germany account for 4% only. Sweden is quite different with few large local companies accounting for 65% of total Swedish production and global players accounting for 10% of total.
France ranks second among the high-cost countries. There are many medium sized and small companies and the large ones account for just 37% of the total French EMS production. Global EMS providers account for 14% of total, according to Klaus Pildal Management.
The Czech Republic ranks second after Germany in terms of total turnover in the EMS industry. However, the total number of employees is much lower, and Czech EMS providers employ fewer people than their Swedish colleagues.
Apparently, the local European EMS companies are cleverly adapting to the local market conditions, as the global players leave the high-cost countries and focus on low-cost countries. It should be noted, though, that EMS companies in some countries, notably Sweden, employ an increasing share of their workforce in low-cost countries, according to Klaus Pildal Management.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments