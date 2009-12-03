Copper prices are on the rise

Rising copper prices will not only lower profits for copper foil & CCL manufacturers, but also impact the PCB supply chain.

The 4Q-profits for copper foil and copper-clad laminates (CCL) manufacturers are said to diminished, due to the surging copper prices. The average copper price per ton has gone above US$7000, reports DigiTimes. (This figure compares to an average price of US$6100-US$6700 last month.)



Some copper foil manufacturers are said to have raised quotes by about 5%. CCL manufacturers on the other had said that price adjustments could be expected for March 2010, the report continues.