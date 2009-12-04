AMD Founder Joins Elonics Board

UK RF semiconductor company Elonics appoints John Carey as a Non Executive Director on to its Board of Directors.

John is respected throughout the global semiconductor industry as being a key contributor to the development of some of the World’s leading semiconductor companies which include AMD, IDT and Wolfson Microelectronics. David Srodzinski, CEO and Founder of Elonics said, “John Carey has been an investor and mentor to Elonics since early 2008. His appointment as Director comes as Elonics matures and develops its customer base. John’s insight and expertise in developing successful global operations will continue to make a valuable contribution to the future growth of Elonics.”