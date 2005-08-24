Electronics Production | August 24, 2005
Enea Joins AUTOSTAR Alliance
Enea, a Swedish specialist in device software for telecommunications, medical and automotive applications, announced that it has joined the Automotive Open Systems Architecture (AUTOSAR) industry alliance.
As an associate member, Enea will support AUTOSAR's work in establishing an open standard for automotive electric/electronic architecture. Enea will also work to provide AUTOSAR-compliant interfaces for its own EE-Auto real-time automobile software platform.
AUTOSAR is a global partnership formed in July 2003 to provide a standard framework for automotive basic software, functional interfaces, management, and integration methodology. Core partners include leading automotive manufacturers BMW Group, DaimlerChrysler, Ford Motor Company, General Motors, PSA Peugeot Citroën, Toyota Motor Corporation, and Volkswagen, as well as leading automotive system suppliers Bosch, Continental and Siemens VDO.
"Enea's membership in AUTOSAR is consistent with our EE-Auto automotive initiative, which is geared toward delivering robust, interoperable real-time operating system solutions for car electronics. As a technology leader in the telecom sector, Enea is particularly well positioned to further the alliance's efforts in the growing field of car telematics and infotainment," said Nicklas Gustafson, product marketing manager at Enea AB.
EE-Auto provides a turnkey platform for developing and deploying distributed, real-time, multiprocessor automobile software. EE-Auto's family of real-time operating systems, which share a common API and development environment, provide an optimal platform for hosting distributed automobile applications that span diverse networks of microcontrollers, digital signal processors, and 32-bit microprocessors. EE-Auto also features an easy to use development environment, distributed interprocess communications framework, and networking subsystem. Enea is currently developing an AUTOSAR-compliant application layer for EE-Auto that will further enhance its portability and interoperability.
