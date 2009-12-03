STmicro shuffles sales organisation new

STMicroelectronics has changed its global sales and marketing organization around. All changes will be affective from January 1, 2010.

The Greater China and South Asia region will be led by Corporate Vice President Francois Guibert, who has guided ST’s efforts in the Asia/Pacific region since June 2006. ST’s headquarters for sales and marketing will be based in Shanghai, while the company will keep its manufacturing headquarters in Singapore.



The Japan and Korea region will be led by Corporate Vice President Marco Cassis, currently the head of ST Japan.



Corporate Vice President Bob Krysiak will spearhead ST’s efforts to expand into Central and South America and continue to increase market share in North America.



Andrea Cuomo will continue his work as Executive Vice President and General Manager of Sales and Marketing for ST’s Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region.