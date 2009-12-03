TI invests in German production

The US-based chip manufacturer Texas Instruments plans to expand its production capacity at its German location in Freisingen (outside Munich).

The European boss Jean-Francois Fau told the German newspaper Handelsblatt that the company "would increase the capacity of the Freising facility by 10%". Additional to that, the distrbution organisation in Germany is also to be expanded. Earlier this year, the company purchased machinery and equipment from the insolvent German chip manufacturer Qimonda. The equipment is nosw to be used to up the production capacity in Freisingen.