Automotive Lighting moves production to CZ

Automotive Lightning plans to shift some of its production from Reutlingen (Germany) to Brotterode (Germany) and Jilava (Czech Republic).

Lightning plans to shift the production of headlight reflectors, LED components and headlamp levellers to facilities in Thuringia and the Czech Republic. This will result in the layoff of 130 employees - currently around 720 - at the production facility in Reutlingen. The Italian mother company - Magneti Marelli - plans to save around €5 million in labour costs, local media reports.