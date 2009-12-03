Acculogic appoints Terotest

Acculogic has appointed Terotest Systems Limited as their exclusive distributor for the UK and Ireland.

“Terotest is delighted to have secured the rights to distribute the prestigious Acculogic products in the UK”, enthused Steve Brenner, Managing Director, Terotest.



Terotest will now be contacting Acculogic customers, Global SMT reports.