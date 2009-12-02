Dell to sell Polish plant to Foxconn

US-based Computer giant Dell is said to sell its manufacturing facility in Poland to EMS-provider Foxconn.

Taiwan-based EMS-provider Foxconn is to acquire Dell's manufacturing facility in Łódź, Poland for an undisclosed sum. Dell aims to make its manufacturing operations more efficient and believes that outsourcing of the production of desktop and notebook computers, servers and storage systems to Foxconn will help to achieve that goal.



Current Dell employees in Łódź will continue in their roles when Foxconn assumes management of the operation, sustaining jobs in the region.



As Dell plans to transfer ownership of the Łódź manufacturing operation, the company will become a customer of Foxconn's manufacturing services in Poland, after the transfer is complete.



The agreement is subject to European Union regulatory approval and closing processes. This does not affect Dell’s sales and marketing office in Warsaw, Poland.