AU Optronics picks Slovakia for new LCD facility

Taiwan-based AU Optronics has decided on Slovakia as the location for its new LCD manufacturing facility.

Earlier this year, the company was looking to establish a manufacturing hub in Eastern Europe and was looking at locations in Poland and Slovakia. A Reuters article now suggests that Slovakia secured the deal. AU Optronics is said to invest around €190 million.



The facility - which is said to produce large LCD modules - will apparently be build in Trencin, Western Slovakia. THe production capacity will be gradually increased.