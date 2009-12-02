Nokia: industry handset volumes to increase by 10% in 2010

Finnish mobile phone giant Nokia estimates an increase of global mobile phone unit sales of 10% in 2010. The company also targets improved operating margins for its Devices & Services division (between 12% and 14%).

Nokia CFO, Timo Ihamuotila, described Nokia's view of the industry and competitive environment: "Going into 2010, the overall mobile devices market is stabilizing and it is growing more in the areas where Nokia has competitive advantages. We believe that by executing on the operational priorities we have set, Nokia will be competitive in both mobile phones and smartphones and will improve its value share."



Targets and forecasts for Nokia and the mobile device industry

• Nokia expects industry mobile device volumes to be up approximately 10% in 2010, compared to 2009.



• Nokia targets its mobile device volume market share to be flat in 2010, compared to 2009.



• Nokia targets lower average selling price (ASP) erosion of its mobile devices in 2010, compared to recent years.



• Nokia targets to increase its mobile device value market share slightly in 2010, compared to 2009.



• Nokia continues to target to have 300 million active users for its services by the end of 2011.