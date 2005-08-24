VirTra sign deal with Sanmina-SCI

VirTra Systems, Inc. announced a preliminary manufacturing and marketing agreement with Global EMS Provider Sanmina-SCI.

The companies recently executed a memorandum of understanding to form an exclusive business relationship, under which Sanmina-SCI would provide manufacturability analysis, bid proposal and marketing support, and manufacturing services for the production of VirTra Systems' advanced military training simulators.



"We are excited about the opportunities provided by VirTra Systems' new IVR 4GT simulator and we expect to excel within this segment of the defense market," said Steve Roser, vice president of business development for Sanmina-SCI's Defense and Aerospace Systems division. "VirTra Systems' simulation technology is a perfect complement to our Defense and Aerospace Systems division. With demand for military virtual reality simulators rapidly accelerating, we believe the market for VirTra Systems' IVR 4G simulator products will be considerable."



"This partnership with Sanmina-SCI enables us to greatly increase short-term production capabilities while ensuring large multi-system purchasers of timely delivery with a top-tier, worldwide support infrastructure," commented L. Kelly Jones, VirTra Systems' chief executive officer.



"An absolutely critical issue from our perspective is Sanmina-SCI's emphasis upon, and track-record of delivering, exceptional customer support. Projected sales of our IVR 4G simulator and related accessories will require additional production and support capabilities during 2005 and beyond, and Sanmina-SCI is the ideal partner to assist us with this projected growth," Jones concluded.



Utilizing patented technology, VirTra Systems sells situational awareness firearms training systems to military agencies such as the U.S. Air Force, Army, and Department of Defense, and to national and international law enforcement agencies. The company also produces multisensory promotional virtual reality systems and 3-D theaters for clients such as General Motors, Pennzoil, Red BaronT Pizza, and the U.S. Army.