EB & Flextronics join forces on TerreStar's GENUS

Elektrobit and communications provider TerreStar have expanded their relationship. Furthermore, EB has joined forces with EMS provider Flextronics for electronics manufacturing services.

To provide TerreStar the agreed product delivery services, EB has sub-contracted with Flextronics for comprehensive electronics manufacturing services, forward and reverse logistics, and aftermarket services support. They will manufacture and provide support services initially from its Linköping, Sweden location.