Vogt electronic close down plant in Austria

The EMS provider is to close down its production facility in Niederwaldkirchen (Austria). The EMS-provider Vogt electronic has been trading under the name Sumida AG since mid November.

The Sumida Group will close down the production at their Austrian location in Niederwaldkirchen due to economic reasons, local media reports. All 55 employees will be laid off and an appropriate social plan is currently being negotiated. The final shut-down is scheduled for mid 2010.



The EMS-provider Vogt electronic AG has adopted the name of its Japanese parent company in mid November 2009 and is now trading as Sumida AG. The facility in Niederwaldkirchen is part of the Sumida Austria GmbH.