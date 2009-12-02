Electronics Production | December 02, 2009
Tip 5: Seek out transparent catalog pricing
One of the most frustrating parts about shortage buying is that the more urgently the part is needed, the higher the price goes! After all the effort to locate the part they need, buyers have to haggle their way through the price negotiation.
They may not have many options so a bad deal is better than no deal, but the core of the problem is the total misalignment of incentives between buyer and seller in today's secondary market. For both short- and long-term benefits, buyers should seek out transparent catalog pricing.
This is a problem that affects buyers at manufacturers and independent distributors alike. When they first have a shortage or requirement, buyers will reach out to several brokers or independent distributors to seek their help in finding the part. Most will respond with claims that they have the part in-stock or available from another supplier; so, with great effort and time, the buyer has to filter out the less convincing claims until only one or two credible options remain.
Under significant time pressure, they have to make a decision with imperfect information, so buyers must take the best price they can get. Therein lies the rub; after all the time and effort to identify credible options, shortage buyers have sacrificed any negotiating leverage because they are simply out of time.
The secondary market makes its money by exploiting information asymmetry. Like any good trader, a broker or independent will soak up as much information as possible before revealing any to their counterparties. For independents, brokers and buyers alike, every detail given to a secondary market supplier is a loss of negotiating leverage.
The more specific the need, the less leverage one has. The most variable detail, the one that affects price the most in a shortage buy, is time. A buyer with an assembly line about to go down or a requirement that is about to expire is totally vulnerable to price gouging.
Because the financial incentives of a transactional relationship are zero-sum, the buyer and seller are locked into an adversarial relationship. The basic misalignment of interests prevents companies from developing genuine partnerships and, at the end of the day, everyone loses.
The breakdown is a major driver behind the rise of online part catalogs. Beyond faster connections and great comfort when purchasing via the web, online part sales are booming because transparency gives buyers better information faster. The level of transparency demanded by selling parts through a catalog shows a level of respect for the buyer, because the seller forfeits the short term opportunity to exploit the buyer's desperation for the longer term benefit of a relationship.
Some firms will publish catalogs with obviously inflated prices only to drop prices substantially when the buyer calls to haggle. While this is an improvement over the information void that is the secondary market, it still puts a burden on the buyer. Real transparency provides buyers with everything they need to know about a part: its history, the real pricing, date code, actual quantity available, etc.
Many catalog distributors do not have the parts needed in a shortage, but buyers are demanding that the shortage market be as transparent as the franchised market. A distributor who is genuinely interested in partnering with a buyer will be as transparent as possible, and that means catalog pricing.
-----
Author: John P. Brown is co-founder and VP of Marketing and Strategy at Verical
This is a problem that affects buyers at manufacturers and independent distributors alike. When they first have a shortage or requirement, buyers will reach out to several brokers or independent distributors to seek their help in finding the part. Most will respond with claims that they have the part in-stock or available from another supplier; so, with great effort and time, the buyer has to filter out the less convincing claims until only one or two credible options remain.
Under significant time pressure, they have to make a decision with imperfect information, so buyers must take the best price they can get. Therein lies the rub; after all the time and effort to identify credible options, shortage buyers have sacrificed any negotiating leverage because they are simply out of time.
The secondary market makes its money by exploiting information asymmetry. Like any good trader, a broker or independent will soak up as much information as possible before revealing any to their counterparties. For independents, brokers and buyers alike, every detail given to a secondary market supplier is a loss of negotiating leverage.
The more specific the need, the less leverage one has. The most variable detail, the one that affects price the most in a shortage buy, is time. A buyer with an assembly line about to go down or a requirement that is about to expire is totally vulnerable to price gouging.
Because the financial incentives of a transactional relationship are zero-sum, the buyer and seller are locked into an adversarial relationship. The basic misalignment of interests prevents companies from developing genuine partnerships and, at the end of the day, everyone loses.
The breakdown is a major driver behind the rise of online part catalogs. Beyond faster connections and great comfort when purchasing via the web, online part sales are booming because transparency gives buyers better information faster. The level of transparency demanded by selling parts through a catalog shows a level of respect for the buyer, because the seller forfeits the short term opportunity to exploit the buyer's desperation for the longer term benefit of a relationship.
Some firms will publish catalogs with obviously inflated prices only to drop prices substantially when the buyer calls to haggle. While this is an improvement over the information void that is the secondary market, it still puts a burden on the buyer. Real transparency provides buyers with everything they need to know about a part: its history, the real pricing, date code, actual quantity available, etc.
Many catalog distributors do not have the parts needed in a shortage, but buyers are demanding that the shortage market be as transparent as the franchised market. A distributor who is genuinely interested in partnering with a buyer will be as transparent as possible, and that means catalog pricing.
-----
Author: John P. Brown is co-founder and VP of Marketing and Strategy at Verical
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments