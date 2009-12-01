Farnell & Wolfson sign global franchise distribution agreement

Premier Farnell has signed a global franchise distribution agreement with Wolfson Microelectronics, in an effort to accelerate EDE growth and its internationalisation strategy.

Premier Farnell customers will now have global access to Wolfson’s expansive portfolio of mixed-signal semiconductor products for the consumer electronics industry, offering most products from stock. In this agreement Wolfson will extend their marketing support to Premier Farnell and collaborate on new product information through the element14 eCommunity where design engineers globally collaborate, share and access new information to support them in their design work.



“This global distribution agreement with Wolfson Microelectronics is an integral part of our business strategy to enhance our value proposition by continually developing and growing our already extensive portfolio of global suppliers that satisfies the varying requirements of our customers worldwide,” said David Shen, Group Senior Vice President and Global Head of eCommerce and Technical Marketing of Premier Farnell. “We are excited by the opportunity this new distribution agreement affords us to attract new design engineering customers.”