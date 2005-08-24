Exchange offer in Rohm & Haas Denmark

Rohm and Haas Company today announced that it has launched an exchange offer outside the United States to existing holders of 400 million Euro in Rohm and Haas Denmark Finance 6.0 percent euro notes due March 9, 2007.

The company is offering existing holders of the 2007 notes the opportunity to exchange the 2007 notes for Rohm and Haas Company 7-year euro-denominated notes.



The purposes of the exchange offer are to lengthen the company's debt maturity profile and to take advantage of current market conditions to secure favorable interest rates.



The securities offered have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or applicable exemption from registration requirements.