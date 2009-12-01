Plus Semi buys X-FAB UK facility in Plymouth

Swindon-based Plus Semi has agreed to by the wafer fabrication plant of the German X-FAB Silicon Foundries Group in Plymouth, UK.

The agreement to transfer ownership of X-FAB UK to Plus Semi has been signed by both parties, closing is expected by the end of 2009. A technology license agreement ensures the continuation of the existing operation. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.



Both companies benefit from this step. X-FAB in a move to strategically align its facilities had opted to either close or sell the Plymouth facility representing a share of less than five percent of X-FAB’s total capacity. In collaboration with Plus Semi, it was possible to find a solution that enables the plant in Plymouth to continue operation under new ownership. Plus Semi, in turn, is able to expand its business into analogue product sales with a wafer fab that represents an ideal fit, technologically and capacity-wise.