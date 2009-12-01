Nokia sues Asian LCD manufacturers

Finnish Mobile Phone giant Nokia has filed a lawsuit on November 25th with the federal court in San Francisco. Nokia sues several LCD manufacturers over price fixing issues.

Several Asian companies – among them Samsung Electronics, LG Display, AU Optronics and Toshiba – have been sued for conspiring to raise the price of displays above the level in a competitive market. Nokia now seeks unspecified damages and that the collusion is stopped immediately.