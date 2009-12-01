Nokia Romania to source parts mostly from Hungary, China, Mexico

Nokia turnover in Romania has increased since the company opened the plant in Cluj.

The turnover for Nokia has increased from 6,6 million euros in 2007 to 455,6 million euros in 2008, after the opening of the Cluj plant in February 2008. Most part of the mobile phones that are produced at the plant are exported to other European countries, according to ZF.



Nokia is mainly importing parts for the assembly plant in Romania from countries such as Hungary, China or Mexico.