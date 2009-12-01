SDI opens new European distribution centre

SDI has opened a new distribution centre for Western Europe, located in Oosterhout, Netherlands.

This expansion reflects growing demand for the company’s products outside the Americas and further opens the doors to its dust and static elimination products within Europe. The decision to expand into Europe was already taken in 2006 with the opening of the first SDI fulfilment centre on the continent, located in Poznań, Poland.



SDI operates in markets as diverse as electronics, including PCB, SMT and PV, plus converting and printing sectors such as screen process, flexography, letterpress and ink-jet. In addition, specialist areas also benefit, such as PVB and LCD glass, and packaging of products that require ultra-clean conditions, such as medical devices and foodstuffs.



Craig Brawley, responsible for sales in Europe, adds: “SDI has always been extremely competitive. With this new facility we will be able to give our distribution network in Western Europe even better service.



“This is the first step in our continued investment into the European market,” continues Brawley. “In 2010 we will begin a programme to offer technical support for our increasing number of machines installed in Europe from our new Netherlands base.”