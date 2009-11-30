Tyco to keep up volumes at Celestica in Ráječko, CZ

evertiq reported last week that EMS-provider Celestica has sold their manufacturing facility in Ráječko, Czech Republic to Tyco Safety Products.

Tyco, after taking over the facility in Ráječko, plans with the same production volumes - even a slight increase in volumes - as Celestica did before. Celestica’s other manufacturing facility in Kladno will not be affected by the sale.