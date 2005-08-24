Suppliers seems to be ready for RoHS

Avnet has through Technology Forecasters made a survey to check the status among the parts suppliers about the coming RoHS date July 1 next year. The overall impression you can get from the survey is that the suppliers are ready.

As much as 82% of parts suppliers do not expect the RoHS transition to extend delivery times. Avnet's Jim Smith, senior VP of warehouse and distribution worldwide though said: "We strongly suggest that material planners anticipate an impact on lead times and factor that into appropriate buffer inventories on critical components". 70% of suppliers says there is no need to charge higher prices for the components just because they are "green". Mr Smith though wants to add a reservation: "We anticipate that at some point market pressures for the leaded versions of some products no longer being manufactured or produced in smaller quantities will drive prices higher on those devices".



According to the survey there is still 34% of suppliers who have a higher demand than 25 percent for leaded parts.