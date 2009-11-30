Dyconex invest in new equipment

Dyconex has extended its capabilities in dimensional measurement and analysis for 2D and 3D objects with the acquisition of a new ProX3 coordinate measurement system from Impex.

The ProX3 will be primarily used for in-process control in the mechanical drilling and routing departments.



The company has also appointed Dr. Hans-Peter Klein, formerly Qimonda as the new quality manager. He worked in multinational companies including Siemens, Infineon and Qimonda as well as in a joint venture with IBM.