Avnet buys Spectre Communications

Avnet has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the assets of the UK-based distributor Spectre (Communications). With immediate effect the former Spectre wireless activities will be integrated into the Avnet Memec UK business.

Patrick Zammit, president of Avnet Electronics Marketing EMEA, commented, “Adding Spectre’s highly skilled technical employees to our UK team will enhance Avnet Memec’s position as the leading pan-European specialist for wireless solutions and will benefit both customers and suppliers alike. The acquisition will also add new RF and Wireless suppliers, such as CSR, SiRF (now part of CSR), CML, Laird and Antenova, to Avnet Memec’s breadth of product offerings in this area and expands and further strengthen Avnet Memec’s presence in the RF and Wireless market.”