Nokia not to divest manufacturing plants

Nokia has no plans of divesting its manufacturing facilities. This comes only days after rumours about a possible divestment to EMS-providers started to make the round.

"Our logistics and manufacturing network is a very important competitive advantage for us, and a core part of our business. We have no plans to change our business model," Nokia spokesman Thomas Jonsson was cited in a Reuters article in saying.



Anssi Vanjoki, General Manager for Marketing at Nokia, told the German magazine Wirtschaftswoche that we would not rule out a sale of its handset manufacturing business in the long term. This has led to rumours of a possible divestment of the manufacturing plants to EMS-providers, such as Foxconn, Elcoteq or Jabil.