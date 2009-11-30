Partnertech in agreement with Opcon

Opcon has signed an agreement with contract manufacturer Partnertech concerning production of Opcon Powerbox.

The agreement will run for an initial three years and is an essential part of the industrialisation process that Opcon has initiated to speed up the switch to volume production of Opcon Powerbox. Adaptation of production has already begun and initial deliveries of Opcon Powerbox from Partnertech will take place during the second half of 2010.



Opcon will produce the core components of Opcon Powerbox itself and has invested around SEK 20 million over the past year in new machinery in order to increase the pace of production and meet the demand expected in future.



The structure is being adapted to enable, within one year, production of at least 30 Opcon Powerboxes per year, and within 18-24 months, production of one Opcon Powerbox per day (around 300 per year).