Schweizer Electronic shuffles management new

The Supervisory Board of German PCB manufacturer Schweizer Electronic decided to appoint Marc Bunz (44) as the company‘s Executive Director: Finance for a term of 3 years with effect from 01.04.2010.

Furthermore, the Supervisory Board and Executive Director: Manufacturing, Rudolf Schmider (57), amicably agreed that Mr. Rudolf Schmider would withdraw from the Board with effect from 31.03.2010. Mr. Rudolf Schmider, who has been a member of the Board of Management since 1993, will, until 31.03.2011, take over special tasks on the technical side in the context of the cooperation with Meiko and in further optimising manufacturing in the parent plant in Schramberg.



The responsibility for manufacturing on the Board of Management will be assumed by Mr. Bernd Schweizer in the future. The Supervisory Board has thus laid the foundations for the strategic further development of the company.