Flextronics adds staff in Hungary

The Singapore-based EMS-provider has hired around 900 additional employees at its facility in Zalaegerszeg, Hungary.

The EMS-provider had laid off around 1000 employees in early 2009, but announced in late spring that it would increase staff numbers in Hungary by around 1000. The facility in Zalaegerszeg would benefit from an increase in orders - especially for a new generation of mobile phones, local media reports.



Flextronics is said to currently employ around 4900 staff at the Zalaegerszeg manufacturing facility.