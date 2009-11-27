Sony Ericsson: After Satio, Aino also with problems

Sony Ericsson now also faces problems with its Aino smartphone. Both Carphone Warehouse and Phones 4U have stopped selling the smartphone.

The rate of return of the Satio was found to be abnormally high, caused by software problems in the phone's firmware. The Aino too seems to suffer from software problems affecting the phone's touchscreen.



"Obviously we are working as quickly as possible to solve it (the issue)," the Sony Ericsson spokesman Mattias Holm is cited in a Reuters article. He added that only a small number of UK customers were affected.