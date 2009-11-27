AUO merger just a rumour?

HB Chen, vice chairman of AUO and chairman of Lextar and Wellypower, has put rumours aside that three AUO subsidiaries would merge.

Market rumours have it that Lextar Electronics, LightHouse Technology and Wellypower Optronics – all three subsidiaries of Taiwan-based AU Optronics – would soon merge to gain leverage over competitor Foxconn Electronics, DigiTimes reports.