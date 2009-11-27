LEGO Group lays off 66 Billund employees

In anticipation of the company’s forthcoming off peak season, the LEGO Group plans to lay off 66 of its hourly paid workers at its Billund plant.

In recent years the LEGO Group has maintained a high level of production in Billund throughout both peak and off peak seasons. This was necessary during the transitional period as the Group developed its non-Danish based factories. That phase is now complete, and the non-Danish based plants are now in scheduled production. Factories in Billund can therefore revert to their normal production cycle of peak and off peak seasons.



Thomas Nielsen, Vice President, Manufacturing and Transition, says: “Although from the business point of view it is a natural step that we now revert to our normal seasonal fluctuation pattern, it saddens us that we have to say goodbye to good employees. We shall be doing what we can to help them pick up their working lives.”



The affected employees will all be offered support in the form of development or assistance in seeking new jobs. The LEGO Group employs approx. 3,000 people in Billund, of whom 1,500 work in production.