GPV Asia now ATEX certified

The EMS-provider GPV has now been ATEX certified. Although GPV Asia has been following the ATEX quality requirements for some time, it was not formally implemented in the Quality management System.

"During a longer period GPV has been engaged in a number of projects for utilization and implementation in hazardous environments, such as potentially explosive environments. Therefore, we decided to become certified according to ATEX, to better meet our customers’ requirements within these segments", a statement reads.