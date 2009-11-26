DEK teams up with Neutec Electronics

DEK has extended its network of worldwide distributors with the addition of Neutec electronics, for the Swiss market.

DEK is rapidly expanding its resources in Switzerland to accommodate surging demand. The new agreement with Neutec will enable multiple language support for all customers in the area including French, Italian, German and Swiss-German. Under the terms of the agreement, Neutec will sell and service all DEK SMT and Semiconductor products as well as distributed and engineered technologies.