Celestica CZ sells plant to Tyco

The EMS-provider Celestica is said to have sold their manufacturing facility in Ráječko (Czech Republic) to Tyco Safety Products (TSP), part of Tyco International.

Financial details were not disclosed, local media reports. The Celestica facility in Ráječko manufactured telecommunication and computer components. Tyco is said to continue the production at the facility.



Celestica’s other facility in Kladno will not be affected by the sale.