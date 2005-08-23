Elektromekan relocates Sales Office

Sweden based EMS Provider Elektromekan has announced that it will relocate it's Nordic sales office to Gothenburgh. Elektromekan also names three new positions.

Elektromekan aims for a new, more aggressive strategy. Therefore the company has relocated it's Sales Office from Karlstad to Gothenburgh in Sweden.



Elektomekan has also appointed three new positions. Anders Aadland has been named Office Manager Gothenburgh. Anders previously held a position at Note. Peter Hilmersson has been named Business Manager Industrial. Peter has previously held positions within Propoint and Note. Jörgen Hansen has been named Purchasing Manager. Jörgen most recently held a position within Production and Purchasing at Ericsson.

