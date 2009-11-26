Qimonda Portugal with a new name

The insolvent chip manufacturer Qimonda Portugal is looking for another name and fresh money for a new start.

There is hope again for Qimonda Portugal. Positive signs have emerged at a new creditors’ meeting, reported local media. A total of three partners have agreed on a new strategy: the state Portugal will hold a 18% share in the new company, BCP and BES will share the remaining 82% (each holding 41%).



Qimonda Portugal is also looking for a new name – the favourite currently being Nanium. Around 770 former Qimonda employees are said to be able to return to work over the next 18 months.