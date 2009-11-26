Philips receives EC antitrust objection in CRT investigation

Dutch electronics company Philips has received a statement of objections from the European Commission related to an alleged violation of competition rules in the CRT industry.

Royal Philips Electronics has been involved in investigations for alleged violation of competition rules in the Cathode-Ray Tubes, or CRT, industry. Philips announced that it had received a statement of objections from the European Commission on this matter, but did not specify details. The company "will study the statement of objections in detail and will prepare its response".



"Philips takes the investigations into possible violations of these laws very seriously. The company intends to continue assisting the regulatory authorities in these investigations", a statement continues in saying.