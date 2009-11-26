AT&S: Total revenue estimated at €360m in fiscal 2009/2010

The Austria-based PCB manufacturer AT&S estimates that the total revenue for the current fiscal year (ending March 2010) will reach €360 million.

Outlook for the financial year 2009/10, ending at 31.March 2010

• The third quarter will be significantly stronger than the second quarter.

• Total revenues for the financial year will amount to approx. €360 million.

• EBIT exclusive non-recurring items will be positive.

• Investments (CAPEX) will amount to approx. €25 million.



Outlook for the financial year 2010/11, ending at 31.March 2011

• As the budgeting process will start in December, it is still too early to state revenues and earnings.

• Investments (CAPEX) vary with two scenarios:



Szenario 1: The economy dips again. In this case, the Company will focus on generating a positive Free Cash-Flow. Maintenance CAPEX of around €15 million and investments in new technologies of around €10 million have to be assumed under this scenario. Hence, total CAPEX would amount to approx. €25 million.



Szenario 2: The economy develops positively, and the trend to more advanced 3-n-3 and 4-n-4 HDI-printed circuit boards continues. In this case, the Company will focus on growth. Maintenance CAPEX of around €15 million, investments in new technologies of around €10 million, investments of up to €40 million to adjust the plant in Shanghai (China) to the more advanced technological demands and investments for the expansion of the second plant in Nanjangud (India) of around €15 million have to be assumed under this scenario. Hence, total CAPEX would amount to approx. €80 million.