Cicor successfully completes its rights offering

By the end of the exercise period nearly 100% of the 564,552 new registered shares by Cicor Technologies for a subscription price of CHF 18.00 each have been taken up via the exercise of the corresponding subscription rights.

The first trading day for the new registered shares on the SIX Swiss Exchange is on 26 November 2009. Payment and delivery of the new registered shares is scheduled to take place on 30 November 2009. With the successful completion of the capital increase, the company will receive net proceeds of approximately CHF 9.4 million.