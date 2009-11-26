TT Electronics with key contact

TT Electronics Secure Power Division, through its UK based subsidiary, Dale Power Solutions, has won a key contract to provide crucial service and maintenance for Total E&P UK.

In a three-year agreement Dale and Erskine Systems will service UPS systems on off-shore platforms and Total's terminal at St Fergus, all in Scotland.



Dale will be servicing approximately 160 UPS systems on the Alwyn Dunbar and Elgin-Franklin oil/gas platform off the east coast of Scotland as well as the on-shore terminal site at St Fergus.



A dedicated project manager and engineering team have been assigned to service the contract, which will involve Dale working to an agreed maintenance schedule and providing critical technical support and expertise.



Maintaining constant power at energy sites is vital as a power failure can be catastrophic. Loss of power can mean safety is compromised and the installation shut down. In the safety conscious, high revenue energy industry, such situations are clearly unacceptable.